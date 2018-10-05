Trump praises Haley, says she'll 'make a lot of money'

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, saying her departure announcement "was very elegantly done."

Trump tells reporters as he receives a briefing on Hurricane Michael that he hopes Haley, who announced abruptly Tuesday that she would be resigning at the end of the year, returns to his administration in some capacity at some point.

In the meantime, he says, she's "going to make a lot of money."

Trump says former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell is among those in the running to replace Haley.

He told reporters Tuesday he was down to a five-person shortlist, but would not disclose any names beyond Powell's.

He said Wednesday that some of the others on his list currently work for the administration.