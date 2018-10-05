Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Vandy staff adds Women's Basketball Hall of Famer DeMoss

Updated 10:31AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt has added Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Mickie DeMoss to its staff as director of offensive analytics.

Commodores coach Stephanie White announced the addition of DeMoss on Tuesday. DeMoss was on Pat Summitt's Tennessee staff from 1985-2003, where she helped the Lady Vols win six national championships.

DeMoss is a former head coach at Florida (1979-83) and Kentucky (2003-07). The former Louisiana Tech point guard spent the last two seasons as an assistant at LSU.

She's also been an assistant at Memphis, Auburn, Texas and Louisiana Tech. She previously worked with White as an assistant with the WNBA's Indiana Fever.

DeMoss was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0