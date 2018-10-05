Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Poll finds partisan divide in concerns for election security

ATLANTA (AP) — A new poll finds that a strong majority of Americans have concerns that the nation's voting systems might be vulnerable to hackers in the upcoming midterm elections.

That is roughly unchanged from concerns over election security just before the 2016 presidential election, but there is a twist. Two years ago, it was Republicans who were more concerned about the integrity of the election. This year, it's Democrats.

The survey released Wednesday by The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Democrats have grown increasingly concerned about election security. Republicans have grown more confident.

The poll finds nearly 8 in 10 Americans say they are at least somewhat concerned about potential hacking.

