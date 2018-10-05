2nd US Senate debate in Tennessee set for tonight

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn and Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen are set to clash in their second — and likely last — U.S. Senate race debate this year in Tennessee.

The debate Wednesday will take place at the University of Tennessee's Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy at 7 p.m. CDT.

Nexstar Media Group TV stations will broadcast the event live. It will be shown in Nashville on WKRN.

Bredesen and Blackburn previously faced off in a Sept. 25 debate at Cumberland University in Lebanon.

The two are competing in a race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker. The contest could be pivotal in deciding whether Republicans hold a 51-49 Senate majority.