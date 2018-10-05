Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Broncos' Johnson pleads to 2 counts; DUI charge dropped

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson has pleaded guilty to simple possession and failure to exercise due care while driving and had a DUI charge against him dismissed.

Johnson agreed to a judicial diversion program enabling the charges to be dropped if he pays court costs and successfully completes 363 days of unsupervised probation.

The Knoxville News-Sentinel first reported the news.

Johnson was charged with a DUI and cited for simple possession in July 2017. Police said Johnson had bloodshot eyes with alcohol on his breath and a marijuana cigarette next to him during a traffic stop.

The resolution comes 2 ½ months after Knoxville jurors acquitted Johnson and former University of Tennessee teammate Michael Williams of aggravated rape charges stemming from a November 2014 incident. Johnson signed with the Broncos after the trial.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

