VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018
Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House
Updated 11:30AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.
— Oct. 9: Trump announces U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's resignation, effective at end of the year.
— Aug. 29: Trump announces that White House Counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the fall.
— July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt
— June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler
— April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell
— April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow
— April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert
— March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin
— March 22: National security adviser H.R. McMaster
— March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
— March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
— March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
— Feb. 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
— Feb. 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
— Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
— Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
— Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
— Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
— Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
— July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
— July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
— July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
— May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
— May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
— March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
— Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn