Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

— Oct. 9: Trump announces U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's resignation, effective at end of the year.

— Aug. 29: Trump announces that White House Counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the fall.

— July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt

— June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler

— April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell

— April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow

— April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert

— March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin

— March 22: National security adviser H.R. McMaster

— March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

— March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee

— March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

— Feb. 28: Communications director Hope Hicks

— Feb. 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter

— Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

— Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

— Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

— Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

— Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

— July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

— July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

— July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer

— May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke

— May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

— March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh

— Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn