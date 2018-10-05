Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Second governor's debate tonight in East Tennessee

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KINGSPORT (AP) — Democrat Karl Dean and Republican Bill Lee are scheduled to face off in their second debate for Tennessee's open gubernatorial race.

The two will debate Tuesday evening at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport. Sponsors include the Times News, the Johnson City Press, Eastman Foundation and Ballad health. The event will be broadcast live on public television and on the newspapers' websites.

Dean — a former Nashville mayor — and Lee — chairman of a Franklin mechanical contracting, facilities and home services company— are competing to succeed Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who is hitting term limits.

A third debate has also been scheduled for this week on Oct. 12 in Nashville.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0