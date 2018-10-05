Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Deadline to register to vote in Tennessee is today

NASHVILLE (AP) — The deadline is here to register to vote in Tennessee in the November election.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election, which includes high-profile, open contests for governor and U.S. Senate, among other races.

Tennesseans can use online voter registration or download an application and mail it to the county election commission. They also can pick up registration applications in person at various locations or register during transactions with a number of state agencies.

Early voting for the election runs from Oct. 17 through Nov. 2. Oct. 30 is the deadline for receiving an application for a by-mail ballot.

