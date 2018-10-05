Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks to work at Fox company

Updated 11:54AM
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's former communications chief Hope Hicks has been hired as communications director at the newly revamped Fox company.

Hicks was head of the communications team at the White House before leaving in March. She worked for Trump at his company before he was elected. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Fox was "beyond lucky" to have her.

She'll work in Los Angeles along with Danny O'Brien, who was named head of government affairs for the company. He's a longtime Washington hand who most recently worked at General Electric.

Fox is reorganizing following the sale of most of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment assets to the Walt Disney Co.

