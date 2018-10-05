Belmont loses forward Mack Mercer to health issues

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Senior forward Mack Mercer has left Belmont's team for health reasons.

Belmont coach Rick Byrd announced Mercer's departure Monday. Byrd said the team supported Mercer's decision and added that "while this is not the outcome any of us would have hoped for, we will continue to encourage Mack in his educational and professional pursuits."

Mercer, who is 6-foot-9, averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 15.4 minutes last season. Mercer had 17 career games in which he scored in double figures for Belmont, but he had struggled with injuries and most recently had dealt with back and hip problems.

Belmont officials said in a university release that Mercer remains on track to graduate with a degree in political science.

___

