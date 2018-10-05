Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Average US price of gas spikes 7 cents per gallon to $2.97

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, costing $2.97.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that's 41 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said Sunday that rising crude oil prices are the main reason for the increase at the pump.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.82 a gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest average is $2.58 in Houston.

The average price of diesel also rose 7 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.28.

