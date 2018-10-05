Tennessee Supreme Court to start posting video of arguments

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has begun a program to make videos of oral arguments in Nashville available to the public.

The program started last week, and the court says video will be available on the tncourts.gov website 21 days after arguments.

The court said in a news release that oral arguments have always been open to the public, although it's difficult for some people to attend a live court session. Audio recordings of oral arguments have been posted on the website since 2013.

The court said video will give lawyers, students and others a better idea of how the court and lawyers interact during oral arguments.

Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said in the release that the court is committed to allowing the public to see its process and decisions.