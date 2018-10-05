Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Tennessee Supreme Court to start posting video of arguments

Updated 7:27AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has begun a program to make videos of oral arguments in Nashville available to the public.

The program started last week, and the court says video will be available on the tncourts.gov website 21 days after arguments.

The court said in a news release that oral arguments have always been open to the public, although it's difficult for some people to attend a live court session. Audio recordings of oral arguments have been posted on the website since 2013.

The court said video will give lawyers, students and others a better idea of how the court and lawyers interact during oral arguments.

Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said in the release that the court is committed to allowing the public to see its process and decisions.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0