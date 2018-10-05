Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Vandy hires consulting firm Korn Ferry for its AD search

Updated 1:37PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt has selected consulting firm Korn Ferry to assist in its search for a new athletic director to replace the retiring David Williams II.

Jed Hughes, the vice chairman and head of global sports practice at Korn Ferry, will coordinate the search alongside Korn Ferry senior associate Kyle Bowlsby.

Williams announced last month he will step down once a successor is named and in place. Williams has led Vanderbilt athletics since 2003.

Korn Ferry assisted in the search that identified Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey following Mike Slive's retirement in 2015. The firm also has completed athletic director searches at Rice and Virginia among other schools.

Candidates for this job will interview with a search committee chaired by Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos.

