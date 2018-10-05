ABA reopens Kavanaugh evaluation

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's largest legal organization is reopening its evaluation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh based on his performance during a Senate hearing last week.

The American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary said Friday it's revisiting its evaluation based on "new information of a material nature regarding temperament." It said it was unlikely the process will conclude before the Senate votes on Kavanaugh's nomination.

Kavanaugh touted his "well-qualified" rating from the ABA committee during angry, emotional testimony last week, in which he denied sexual misconduct allegations.

Democrats have questioned whether he has the temperament for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

The ABA was among the organizations that had called for an FBI investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh. That probe was completed this week.

Friday's letter says the original "well-qualified" rating stands, for now.