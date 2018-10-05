Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Tennessee election chief warns voters of registration scams

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the public should be aware of misleading voter registration information as the deadline to register for the November general election nears.

Hargett's office said Thursday it has received multiple reports of groups contacting registered voters and warning them they are not actually registered to vote. The office also reports receiving filled out voter registration forms from individuals who are deceased and not currently on the voting rolls.

Hargett warns individuals cannot register to vote over the phone.

Tennesseans have until Oct. 9 to register to vote in the November election. Voter registration can be done by-mail or online. Voters can also download the GoVoteTN mobile app to find more voter-specific information about polling locations, early voting and sample ballots.

