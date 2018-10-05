Trump spokeswoman says nothing new in FBI report

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there's nothing new in the FBI's supplemental background investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

And she says the White House is eager for the Senate to vote on the nomination.

Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Sanders tells reporters that "we didn't learn anything new and based on what we knew before, we felt very confident."

She's declining to say whether the president has read or been briefed on the FBI report. But Sanders says "the president's aware and feels very confident in his selection and his support" of Kavanaugh.

Sanders earlier on Fox News Channel says the politics Democrats have injected into the process has "upended our judicial system" and energized Republicans.