The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Rising interest rates push stocks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Global stocks are closing Thursday as interest rates in the U.S. continued to rise. Internet and technology companies took some of the worst losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose further after hitting a seven-year high on Wednesday.

Google parent company Alphabet slumped 2.8 percent, its biggest drop since late April. Microsoft fell 2.1 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 23 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,901.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,627. The Nasdaq composite shed 145 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,879.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.19 percent.

Stocks in Europe and Asia also declined and overseas government bond yields rose.