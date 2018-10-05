New Tennessee State Museum building opening today

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for the opening of the new Tennessee State Museum building in Nashville.

Gov. Bill Haslam, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and other dignitaries are expected to attend the unveiling of the $160 million Tennessee State Museum building Thursday.

It's the first time in the museum's 81-year history that it has its own building in Nashville. The museum was located in the War Memorial Building until it was moved to the James K. Polk Center in 1981.

Highlights include six exhibitions, a children's gallery, interactive tables and screens, and documentary films. A second-floor veranda overlooks Bicentennial Mall with views of the State Capitol and downtown Nashville.

Lawmakers in 2015 approved $120 million to build a new museum. Additional funding has been raised in private contributions.

Admission is free.