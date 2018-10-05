Claims fly in ads in competitive Tennessee Senate race

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — As more attention is focused on Tennessee's increasingly competitive Senate race, a flood of attack ads continues to hit people's screens.

Influential political groups bought a handful of ads this week that cover a wide range of issues circling the race.

One ad, paid for by the Republican National Committee, claims sexual misconduct cases "skyrocketed" when Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen was governor.

In 2005, The Associated Press found sexual and workplace harassment records were on pace to almost double over 2004 — several years into his first term — but at the time Bredesen countered harassment reporting was up rather than the actual number of harassment incidents.

Bredesen said at a debate last month that he welcomed people coming forward.

Bredesen is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn.