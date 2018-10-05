From idea to thriving business: It’s easier if you don’t need much sleep

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

You’ve been thinking about it for weeks. That idea you’ve got in your head won’t let you go. It’s too intriguing: it solves a problem, helps people and could be a money-maker. So what next?

In the new book “You Are a Mogul” by Tiffany Pham, you’ll see how to elevate yourself from see-opportunity to C-suite in your own business.

Pham knew what her future would look like when she was just 14 years old.

She had moved with her parents from Paris to Texas, had learned a new language and culture, and was finessing the fine art of fitting in.

Those were all challenges that shaped her, and the “powerful influence” of her parents helped her to aim for a life in business.

If you have the itch to be an entrepreneur, Pham says, the first thing to do is to look for “examples to follow,” but not necessarily those connected to a business setting. People who model patience and kindness are good to have around, too.

Have a plan in mind and be “strategic,” but also be flexible. Rigidity will only make you frustrated when faced with obstacles, and it’ll cause you to miss opportunities. On that note, you may hear “no” a lot, but say “yes” even more. That willingness to tackle any task “will become your calling card.”

There’s a right way and a wrong way to accept a job, Pham explains, but you should also know when to ask for more and when to take less. Too, understand why you’d want to take a stepping-stone job, what to expect from it, and how to “kill it.”

Find what makes you different and “use it to your advantage.” Remember that your off-work hours offer opportunities to nurture your passion and launch a business. And create a team that will grow with you; your success depends on them.

“You Are a Mogul” contains a lot of tantalizing possibilities… and a few ideas that may be impossible.

Pham’s book definitely pops on page after page with bold-print nuggets that may seem simplistic but that also ring with truth and inspiration and can easily be embraced by any would-be entrepreneur. Helpfully, those bits are easy to find and absorb quickly, giving time-strapped readers the immediate help they need and the room for further learning, later.

On the other hand, Pham’s schedule – which she holds up as exemplary time-use – may be perceived as unattainable to some: she often thrives, for example, on three hours of sleep per night, admitting that not everyone has that ability. Furthermore, this book is of dubious use for introverts, and for readers with permanently limited resources.

The good news is, like many books in this very wide genre, there’s no rule that says you have to embrace it all. This is better-than-average; if you need it, use what you can from “You Are a Mogul.” If not, reject what you can’t, but give yourself something to think about.

Terri Schlichenmeyer’s reviews of business books are read in more than 260 publications in the U.S. and Canada.