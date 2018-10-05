Titans at Buffalo: What to watch

VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

Titans at Buffalo Sunday, Oct 7, noon TV: CBS (WTVF, Channel 5) Radio: 104.5 FM

1. Getting the run game going. That’s about the only aspect of the team that has yet to make a big contribution to a win. Other than the wildcat runs in Jacksonville, Derrick Henry has not been a major factor for the Titans. The Titans proved against the Eagles that the pass game is legitimate, so that should loosen things up for the run game.

2. Pressure Josh Allen. The pass rush has been one of the team’s strengths thus far this season. The Titans sacked the Eagles’ Carson Wentz four times and certainly will want to make things tough on Bills rookie QB Josh Allen.

3. Avoid the hangover. The Titans are coming off three improbable wins in a row. In fact, they have been underdogs each week in Vegas and managed to go 3-for-4 straight up. They should be a prohibitive favorite against the lowly Bills, but they can’t celebrate the win against the Eagles too long. The Bills, despite their problems, stunned the Vikings two weeks ago, proving they are capable of giving the Titans problems.

Matchups to watch

Harold Landry vs Josh Allen. Landry had been getting closer to quarterbacks each week, then got a strip sack last Sunday against the Eagles. In this rookie-on-rookie battle, Landry hopes to introduce himself a few times to the Bills’ new quarterback.

Titans linebackers vs. LeSean McCoy. The Bills’ running back is a legitimate weapon on offense. The Titans’ inside linebackers, whether it be Wesley Woodyard (who left Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury), Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown or Will Compton, need to keep him in check and put the game in Allen’s hands to try and take advantage of his inexperience.