VOL. 42 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 5, 2018

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: What is Conflict Management? Speaker: Dr. Steve Joiner, Dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

Nashville AIDS Walk & 5K Run

Nashville Public Square Parks, 9 a.m.-noon. Fee: $25 for runners, free for walkers. Information

22nd annual Belmont-Hillsboro Home Tour

Tour this historic urban neighborhood sandwiched between Vanderbilt, Belmont and Lipscomb Universities. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets available day of tour, corner of Belmont Blvd. and Dallas Ave. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Hillsboro Hardware, 21st Ave. South. $10. Information

Main Street Festival

Downtown Gallatin. Annual event on historic square. Food, music, and festivities for the whole family. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Oct. 6-7

Fall Fest at the Hermitage

A weekend of art, music and history. Proceeds benefit the Hermitage. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee: Free. 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville, 37076. Information

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Raising awareness and funds to support inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Music City Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. S., Nashville. 2 - 5 p.m. Information

THROUGH OCT. 8

State Museum Grand Opening

The new Tennessee State Museum at the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will open to the public. Grand opening events will take place throughout the weekend. The Museum includes a “Tennessee Time Tunnel” chronicling the state’s rich history and leading visitors though the Museum’s permanent collection, a hands-on children’s gallery, six rotating galleries, a state-of-the art digital learning center and a two-story Grand Hall. Exhibitions include significant artifacts related to the state’s history, along with displays of art, furniture, textiles, and photographs produced by Tennesseans. Grand Opening Hours: Friday, Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Parking and other Information: Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Formed in 1994, Chamber South serves the business community in the 37013 and 37211 zip codes, including South Nashville and Antioch. Ford Ice Center, 5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but advance registration is required. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 615 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

National Council on Aging and FiftyForward Host Job and Resource Fair

An employment fair with more than twenty employers will be held at Madison Station, 301 Madison Street, Madison. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Please come dressed for success with resumes in hand. The goal of the job and resource fair is to provide opportunities for older job seekers who are looking for extra income or a second career. Whether for part-time of full-time employment this job and resource fair will offer a little of something for everyone. Information: 615 231-1235.

Chamber 201

At Chamber 201 you will learn how to grow, promote and expand your network through the maximization of your chamber member benefits and social media platforms. Gallatin Chamber Office, 118 West Main, Street. 10-11 a.m. RSVP required. Fee: Free. Information

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Uncomfortable Conversations. Guest speaker: Tim Lester, Head Football Coach, Western Michigan University. Skanska USA Building, Inc., 5000 Meridian Blvd., Suite #100, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: Business Partner: $20, Guests: $30. Information

REIN Event: Lunch & Learn sponsored by Longhorn Investments

Dan Beaulieu teaches the advantages of borrowing money to increase the profit in a deal. Dan is an experienced rehabber and a real estate agent. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Fee: Free. Information: Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: Information

An Historical Evening with Eva Schloss, Stepsister of Anne Frank

Eva Schloss, Anne Frank’s childhood friend and stepsister, will share the unimaginable experience of living through the fear and panic which was the Holocaust. This is a special opportunity to hear a first-hand account from someone whose life intersected with one of the most compelling figures in our history. As time passes, there will be fewer opportunities to hear from actual Holocaust survivors and one day, there won’t be any. Nashville Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fee: $25-$150 no refunds. Information: Information

OCT. 11-14

Nashville Oktoberfest

Attendees will enjoy four days of food, live music, vendors, beer, and entertainment. Activities will include the Oktoberfest Parade, Germantown 5k Bier Run, Bratwurst Eating Contest, Pup Parade, Dachshund Derby, Beer Slide Championship, Kids Zone, and more. Thursday, 5-8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Germantown @ approximately 998 5th Ave. North. Information

OCT. 12-14

Nashville International Auto Show

The 2019-Model Nashville International Auto Show featuring hundreds of all-new high-end exotics and more than 25 test drive vehicles is coming to Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue, South. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: Adults $10, Seniors and active military $5, Children 12 and under free. Information

Southern Festival of Books

The Festival annually welcomes more than 200 authors from throughout the nation and in every genre for readings, panel discussions and book signings. Book lovers have the opportunity to hear from and meet some of America’s foremost writers in fiction, history, mystery, food, biography, travel, poetry and children’s literature among others. Free and open to the public. War Memorial Plaza and Main Public Library, Friday and Sunday: 12-5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

OCT. 12-28

Boo at the Zoo

Fall Festival Field features carnival games, bounce houses, dance parties, corn pit and more. The Howl-O-Ween Hayride takes riders on a trip through the Zoo’s backroads to discover magical scenes. Trick-or-treat around the Zoo trail and uncover festive treats. Enjoy special animal, science and magic shows. Visit the Frightful Farm to take a Dying Traditions home tour or brave the Haunted Barn. Oct. 12-14, 18-21, 25-28. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 15

SALON@615

Special Edition with Markus Zusak, author of Bridge of Clay. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. $29.50 one ticket, one book; $37.50 two tickets, one book. 6:30-8 p.m. Information

Additional upcoming Salon@615 events:

Nathaniel Philbrick, Oct. 22, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oct.28, 4 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, $34.50 one ticket, one book; $43.50 two tickets, one book

Pete Souza, Oct. 29, 6:15 p.m. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, $39.50 includes a signed copy of the book

Barbara Kingsolver, Nov. 2, 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Bell Academy, Free

Kate DiCamillo, Nov. 3, 615 p.m., Main Library, Free

Salon@615 Special Edition with Damien Echols, in conversation with Sturgill Simpson, Nov. 8, 6:15, Unity of Nashville, 5125 Franklin Pike, 37220, $28.50 one ticket, one book, $34.50 two tickets, one book.

Salon@615 Special Edition with Liane Moriarty, Fri. Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

Salon@615 Special Edition with Louise Penny, Fri. Nov. 30, 6:15 p.m. Lipscomb University, Collins Auditorium, 1 University Drive

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information, registration

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

REIN Williamson County

Luncheon: a gathering of serious, motivated real estate investors. First Watch, 1000 Meridian Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: cost of your own lunch. Information, registration

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

In each meeting, we will enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight into a facet of our business. As we grow together, so will our connections and ability to do great things in Clarksville. Event location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Information, registration

Nashville Business Breakfast

Speaker: Gov. Bill Haslam. Allen Arena, Lipscomb University, One University Drive, Nashville. 6:45-8:30 a.m. Fee: $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Free parking. Information: https://www.lipscomb.edu/leaders

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Business Networking Breakfast

An exclusive event for Chamber members only. Newest members introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with other Chamber members. Breakfast provided. Emblem, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: free. Information

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

SUNDAY, OCT. 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information Additional date: Nov. 11.

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swifts, 118 North Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Be More Successful at Work & Life by Changing One Behavior. Speaker: Nicole Provonchee, Executive Coach & Founder, Bright Blue Consulting. Be More Successful at Work & Life by Changing One Behavior: We all have one - a behavior that gets in the way of our success: Interrupting others, talking too much/too little, emotional outbursts, avoiding conflict, poor meeting management, taking on too much, procrastination, arriving late to meetings and more. This course will teach you how to identify and then change the one behavior that is holding you back from your All-Star self. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Fee: Business partner- $30, Guests- $50

FRIDAY, OCT, 26

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: Guest Panel: Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin, Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information