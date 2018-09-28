Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

EPA says a little radiation may be healthy

Updated 11:38AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is quietly trying to weaken radiation rules, relying on scientific outliers who argue that a little radiation damage is actually good for you — like a little bit of sunlight.

That proposed change would be a departure from decades-old guidance that any exposure is a cancer risk. Critics say it could lead to higher levels of exposure for workers at nuclear installations and oil and gas drilling sites, medical workers doing X-rays and CT scans, and other individuals who might be exposed to radiation releases.

The Trump administration already has targeted a range of other regulations on toxins and pollutants that it sees as costly for businesses. Supporters of the new proposal argue the government's current no-tolerance rule for radiation forces unnecessary spending for handling exposure.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0