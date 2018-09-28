Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

4 area schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Updated 7:03AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Six Tennessee schools are being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018, including Discovery School in Murfreesboro, Hume-Fogg Academic High School in Nashville, Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville and Scales Elementary in Brentwood.

Also on the list in Tennessee are two Memphis-area schools, Donelson Elementary in Arlington and Lakeland Elementary in Lakeland.

The schools will be honored at an awards ceremony next month in Washington.

Recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The awards were announced Monday by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

