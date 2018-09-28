Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

Obama backs more than 200 Democrats ahead of midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is ramping up his involvement in politics ahead of November's elections. On Monday, he endorsed more than 200 Democrats running for offices ranging from local to national.

The endorsements include close races where his political cache could make a difference, veterans of his campaign and White House, and younger more diverse candidates. Last month, Obama endorsed 81 Democrats running in the 2018 elections. In a statement, Obama describes the candidates as "Americans who aren't just running against something, but for something."

Obama's moves come as he and former first lady Michelle Obama re-engage in public life. The former president has campaigned on behalf of several Democratic candidates, while Michelle Obama has been working to help lead a working group to help register new voters.

