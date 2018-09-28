Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

US Supreme Court won't hear Tennessee abortion case

Updated 12:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — In a victory for opponents of abortion, the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal in a case that has made it easier to restrict abortion in Tennessee.

Abortion-rights supporters had hoped to overturn a 2014 change to the state constitution, which added language saying nothing in the document "secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion."

The change was approved by 53 percent of voters, but the plaintiffs argued the state's method of counting votes was unfair and allowed voters to game the system.

A federal judge agreed in 2016, calling the vote-counting system unconstitutional. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision in January.

Monday's denial by the U.S. Supreme Court leaves the constitutional amendment intact.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0