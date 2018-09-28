Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

Trump to hold Tennessee rally, Blackburn Senate fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to Tennessee for a public rally and a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate bid.

Trump will be in Johnson City for the events Monday in support of Blackburn in her tight race against Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen. The rally will be Monday evening at Freedom Hall and tickets are available free online.

A fundraiser invitation says tickets cost $10,000 per couple, including a photo with Trump; or $25,000 a couple, including the photo and a roundtable with Trump. Contributions will fuel Blackburn's joint fundraising committee. The invitation didn't specify the fundraiser's exact time and place.

Vice President Mike Pence has attended two Tennessee fundraisers and two public events with Blackburn. Trump headlined a Nashville fundraiser and rally with her in May.

