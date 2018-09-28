Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

Enrollment in Tennessee community colleges up slightly

DYERSBURG (AP) — A state board says overall enrollment in Tennessee's community colleges has increased slightly this fall.

Preliminary data presented to the Tennessee Board of Regents shows enrollment in the state's 13 community colleges is up 1.3 percent compared with the official fall 2017 enrollment count. Total enrollment for the fall semester is about 88,300 students.

The numbers also show a roughly 17 percent increase in enrollment of students at least 25 years old.

The board says the adult enrollment increase is primarily attributed to the Tennessee Reconnect program, which went into effect this fall. The program provides tuition-free community college for adults who do not have a college degree or technical college diploma or certificate.

The board is holding its fall meeting at Dyersburg State Community College on Thursday and Friday.

