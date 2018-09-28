PAC to target Tennessee lawmaker running despite allegations

VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A national campaign to prevent politicians accused of sexual misconduct from being re-elected in the November election is now targeting a Tennessee lawmaker.

After launching the Enough is Enough Project earlier this week, supporters announced Thursday they have created a local political action committee affiliated with the national organization to oppose GOP Rep. David Byrd.

Byrd was accused by three women in a media report March 27 of sexual misconduct as their high school basketball coach several decades ago. Instead of heeding calls to resign from House and Senate leaders, Byrd ran for re-election.

He faces Democratic opponent Frankie Floied.

Byrd has re-released a statement made in March where he didn't outright deny the allegations, but said that he's truly sorry if he hurt or emotionally upset any of his students.