Technology leads gains for US stocks

VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — After four days of modest losses, Apple and Amazon led the U.S. stock market to modest gains.

Internet and health care companies rose Thursday while mining companies fell along with metals prices.

Apple and Amazon, the two most valuable U.S. companies, both climbed after analysts said they expect their stocks to continue to make large gains.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 21 percent after reporting earnings that fell far short of analysts' estimates.

Small-company stocks also fell.

The S&P 500 index added 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,914.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,439. The Nasdaq composite rose 51 points, or 0.6 percent, to 8,041.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.05 percent.