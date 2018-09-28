Tennessee to receive $1.7M from Uber data breach settlement

VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's attorney general says the state will receive a $1.7 million share from a $148 million nationwide settlement with Uber over its data breach.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery's office says the money will be put in the state's general fund.

Slatery's office says the settlement comes after Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers accessed Uber's personal information on drivers, including driver's licenses for 600,000 drivers nationwide. Uber paid the hackers $100,000 and the company was assured the hackers deleted the info, but did not report the breach in a timely manner under state law, having waited until November 2017.

Slatery's office says Uber has also agreed to take steps to prevent future similar issues.

The larger settlement included all 50 states and Washington D.C.