Nashville awarded $9M to replace aging buses

VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville officials say the city's bus fleet will get a massive facelift with the help of a $9 million federal grant.

The grant, combined with $5.5 million from state and local funds, will be used to purchase roughly 20 new hybrid buses. It will also be used to replace some of the city transit's oldest buses that have caused delays due to periodically breaking down.

Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator Jane Williams says doing so will lower the overall age of the city's bus fleet and improve service reliability.

Earlier this year, Nashville voters rejected a $5.4 billion transit system proposal that would have involved developing light rail throughout the city. That decision has resulted in buses being the city's primary public transit option for the near future.