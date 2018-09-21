Ryan confident Trump will sign bill to avert shutdown

VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's confident President Donald Trump will sign a spending bill that averts a looming government shutdown, even though the bill does not pay for Trump's long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said he and other GOP leaders have spoken to Trump in recent days, adding, "I'm confident he will sign" the spending bill.

The House is set to vote Wednesday on a wide-ranging, $854 billion bill that funds the military and many civilian agencies for the next year and provides a short-term fix to keep the government open through Dec. 7.

The Senate approved the bill last week. Trump's signature would avert a partial government shutdown that would begin Monday, weeks ahead of midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.