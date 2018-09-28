Petra Coach opens first European office

VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

Petra Coach, a business coaching firm based in Nashville that works with leaders, teams and corporations, has announced the launch of Petra Coach Europe. The move marks Petra Coach’s first international expansion of its coaching services, which were created by founder and CEO Andy Bailey.

Petra Coach’s services are modeled after Bailey’s own experiences as a business owner and the Rockefeller Habits, the leadership principles championed by John D. Rockefeller.

Petra Coach Europe’s office will be based in Oxford, England, and led by Andy Clayton. Before joining Petra Coach, Clayton was the founder and CEO of LNP China, a business services company that helps small businesses set up and operate in China. In 2017, Clayton sold the company and joined Petra Coach this year.

Stites & Harbison named BTI Technology Leader

Stites & Harbison, PLLC is one of 61 national law firms chosen as BTI Law Firm Technology Leaders. These firms embrace and use technology in new and different ways to better help meet clients’ needs.

BTI is a leading provider of strategic research to the legal community. In its newest report, “BTI Legal Innovation and Technology Outlook 2019: Clients Rank Their Needs and Law Firm Performance,” law firms are ranked on legal innovation and technology based solely on client input.

Also, The Construction Lawyers Society of America recently presented Stites & Harbison with the 2018 CLSA Law Firm Award.

This is the second time that Stites & Harbison has earned the CLSA Law Firm Award, which recognizes North American law firms for excellence in construction law. Awards are based upon independent research by the CLSA and input of its Fellows who sit on the CLSA Law Firm Awards Committee.

Baker Donelson joins Accord Project

Baker Donelson has joined the Accord Project, the legal industry organization for smart legal contracts.

As a member of the program, Baker Donelson is among leading law firms around the world that are partnering with the Accord Project to assist in the development of industry-wide standards for smart legal contracts. The mission of the Accord Project is to establish open-source techno-legal standards to facilitate the widespread adoption of smart legal contracts.

“Baker Donelson has a longstanding commitment to being on the forefront of innovation in the legal industry,” says Chris Sloan, chair of Baker Donelson’s Emerging Companies Group and leader of the Firm’s Blockchain & Cryptocurrency team. “With blockchain poised to become an integral part of how our clients do business, we’re proud to join with the Accord Project in this innovative collaboration, and we look forward to helping lead the way in the development of smart contract standards.”

UT College of Law adds Nashville outreach

A new initiative targeting Middle Tennessee has been launched by the University of Tennessee College of Law.

The law school has begun a concentrated effort to further expand relations and better serve students, as well as the legal community, in the Nashville area.

The College of Law Bettye B. Lewis Career Center is instrumental in this growth as it helps alumni and students come together in ways that can assist them meet their career goals.

“Our connections with the legal community, with students, with faculty, with employers, and with alumni serve as the basis for what we do,” says Brad Morgan, director of the center. “To the extent that we can improve our opportunities for all of those audiences, that’s what we want to do.”

In August, the College of Law’s hired its first Nashville-based employer relations manager, Christie Laird.

During the Spring 2018 semester, the College of Law also launched the Nashville Semester in Residence program, offering third-year students an opportunity to complete a semester of study partnered with employers in the Nashville area.

First Farmers acquires new Nashville location

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation, the holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank, has completed the purchase of a Hillsboro Village office.

The office at 2306 21st Avenue South had been owned by First Horizon National Corporation. It will reopen under the First Farmers’ name by the end of 2018.

Separately, First Farmers also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its branch office in White Bluff to F&M Bank in Clarksville.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019.

Novatech again ranks among fastest-growing

Novatech, Nashville-based provider of managed IT and Print Services, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation by Inc. Magazine for the 12th time.

With a three-year sales growth of 59 percent, Novatech made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list under the guidance of CEO Darren Metz.

Novatech recently acquired its 12th company (and fourth in the past year and a half) in September 2018.

“This is Novatech’s 12th time on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment,’’ says Eric Schurenberg, Inc. president and editor-in-chief.

ZHealth unveils innovative software

ZHealth, based in Brentwood, has launched Etch, the first-ever software platform that successfully addresses both the documentation and the coding challenges of complex cardiovascular procedures.

“From our 18 years of consulting, we found that only about half of these cases are accurately coded by hospitals. The average under-coding can be $140 to $200 per case, and that is just for Medicare reimbursement,” says Dr. David Zielske, president of ZHealth. “We created Etch because we saw a need in the industry for improved coding accuracy rates associated with structured reporting systems.”

Midstate companies feted for sustainability

Cumberland International, Hytch, LLC, Vanderbilt University and the Tennessee State Parks were among the winners of the 2018 Tennessee Sustainable Transportation awards.

“Sustainable transportation is an important factor in public health and the quality of our environment,” says TDEC Commissioner Dr. Shari Meghreblian. “The following award winners are being recognized for their innovative ideas to improve the health and well-being of Tennesseans, provide for a strong economy and protect our state’s natural resources.”

The awards recognize outstanding initiatives to improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability of transportation systems in the state.

Healthcare Bluebook gets Florida partner

Healthcare Bluebook, based in Nashville, has reached a deal with the Florida Department of Management Services to provide its offerings to state employee health plan participants to help them find the highest-quality healthcare available at the most competitive prices in the market.

Florida has 178,000 employees and 370,000 members enrolled in their health plan.

With Bluebook, State of Florida enrollees will be able to cut their healthcare costs by easily navigating to high-quality, cost-effective facilities and physicians.

NHI announces $300 million loan

National Health Investors, Inc., a real estate investment trust based in Murfreesboro, has announced it has entered into a $300 million bank term loan with a five-year maturity.

At closing, proceeds from the new term loan were used to reduce the outstanding balance on NHI’s $550 million revolving credit facility and to increase NHI’s available liquidity for making new investments.

The terms of this loan are substantially consistent with NHI’s existing Credit Facility and Term Loan dated August 3, 2017 and filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the 10-Q for June 30, 2017.

The term loan’s variable interest will initially be set at 30-day LIBOR plus 125 bps.

Change Healthcare offers new infrastructure

Nashville’s Change Healthcare has announced a new cloud-based network infrastructure that promotes more efficient, transparent and secure administrative and financial transactions.

The company will deploy this network on Amazon Web Services.

The network will allow the use of blockchain-enabled technologies to govern transactions throughout the claims continuum.

As a result, payers and providers will benefit from an immutable, auditable record that can be accessed at any time, as well as dramatically reduced administrative costs, and near-real-time claim adjudication.

Penn. practice joins QualDerm Partners

QualDerm Partners, a Brentwood-based company that creates market-leading dermatology practice partnerships, has announced Zitelli & Brodland, P.C. will join the company’s network of affiliated physician-owned practices.

The Zitelli & Brodland partnership marks QualDerm’s first in the Pennsylvania market.

Zitelli & Brodland provides state-of-the-art skin cancer and surgical dermatology care, including Mohs surgery. The practice, which has locations in Pittsburgh and Clairton, serves as a Mohs surgery training center with one of the most prestigious fellowship programs in the country.

The practice’s clinical staff includes 3 Fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons, John A. Zitelli, M.D., David G. Brodland, M.D., and Joy Kunishige, M.D.