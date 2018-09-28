VOL. 42 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 28, 2018

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: Spotlight on Spring Hill with guest panel Mayor Rick Graham and City Administrator Victor Lay. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

An Evening in Old Hollywood

FiftyForward J.L. Turner Center goes “old school” Hollywood glam for this fundraising event. Arrive in style on the red carpet, enjoy a catered dinner, silent auction, live music from the 1940s and, of course, dancing at its sister center, FiftyForward Martin Center, 906 Heritage Way, Brentwood. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $75 per person, $50 for FiftyForward members: https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/FiftyForward/OnlineDonation.html or 615 622-3040.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

2108 Recon Run to benefit Sumner County CASA

Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 7:30 a.m. $20 for ages 15 and younger; $35 for 16 and older (includes T-shirt). Information & registration

The Upsides of a Downturn: Strategies for Thriving in a Changing Market

9-noon. Limited seating. Free and open to the public, but registration required. Location of event will be given after registration. Information

Good Neighbor Day Festival

A day full of fun activities for the whole family. Local musicians, parades throughout the day, food from diverse cultures and Fun Zone events. Free for all ages. Richland Park, 4711 Charlotte Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

SEPT. 29-30

Harvest Fest at Fontanel

This event will feature live music, a farmer’s market with pumpkins and gourds, a wide array of local vendors and food and beverage trucks. Pet friendly. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Front entrance of Fontanel. 4125 Whites Creek Pike. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 1

REIN Rutherford County Focus Group

Meets the first Monday of each month to discuss topics of general interest to real estate investors. Speaker Tony Woodall will discuss structuring the deal. 6:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

Business Studio: Customer Experience 101

Celebrate Customer Experience (CX) Day with a special customer experience workshop designed for small and medium size businesses. Workshop includes:

-- Why customer experience is important to your business

-- How to retain existing customers

-- How to gain new customers through recommendations

-- Learn and share best practices

-- Q&A with a panel of CX experts

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, 937 Herman Street, Room 121, Nashville. 3-5 p.m. Fee: free, but consider bringing gently used donations for Goodwill.

IBC cocktail reception with the Holland International Distribution Council

Join the International Business Council and Baker Donelson in welcoming a delegation of companies from the Netherlands visiting Nashville as part of the meeting of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals. The delegation will consist of the Port of Rotterdam, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, as well as a number of freight forwarders and logistics service providers. This is a networking event connecting relevant stakeholders to learn about developments on both sides of the Atlantic and to increase ties between the Netherlands as a gateway for Europe and Nashville as an important logistics and manufacturing center. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street, First Floor. 4:30-6 p.m. Free. Information

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information or to register: reintn.org/calendar.

SALON@615

Ketch Secor and Higgins Bond

Ketch Secor’s debut picture book tells the story of a girl and her PaPaw who celebrate life with the music of the Tennessee Hills. Secor is a founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show. Illustrated by Higgins Bond. Parnassus Books, Hillsboro Plaza Shopping Center, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. Fee: Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Information

Some additional upcoming Salon@615 events:

-- Markus Zusak, Oct. 15, 6:15 p.m., Hume-Fogg, $29.50 one ticket, one book; $37.50 two tickets, one book

-- Nathaniel Philbrick, Oct. 22, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

-- Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oct.28, 4 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, $34.50 one ticket, one book; $43.50 two tickets, one book

-- Pete Souza, Oct. 29, 6:15 p.m. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, $39.50 includes a signed copy of the book

-- Barbara Kingsolver, Nov. 2, 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Bell Academy, Free

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. C615, 625 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite #150. Lunch provided by Buffalo Wild Wings. Afternoon meeting off-site, Provision CARES Proton Therapy, 4588 Carothers Parkway, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

New Tennessee State Museum Grand Opening

The new Tennessee State Museum at the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will open to the public. Grand opening events will take place throughout the weekend. The Museum includes a “Tennessee Time Tunnel” chronicling the state’s rich history and leading visitors though the Museum’s permanent collection, a hands-on children’s gallery, six rotating galleries, a state-of-the art digital learning center and a two-story Grand Hall. Exhibitions include significant artifacts related to the state’s history, along with displays of art, furniture, textiles, and photographs produced by Tennesseans. Information

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 8 a.m. registration, 8:20 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Breakfast provided. Registration required. Information

Street Eats

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: What is Conflict Management? Speaker: Dr. Steve Joiner, Dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

Main Street Festival

Downtown Gallatin. Annual event on historic square. Food, music, and festivities for the whole family. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

Chamber South Quarterly Meeting

Chamber South is partnering with CNAP (Crossings Nashville Action Partnership) to gather business and community leaders in the South Nashville area to discuss topics relevant to the business community. Formed in 1994, Chamber South serves the business community in the 37013 and 37211 zip codes, including South Nashville and Antioch. Ford Ice Center, 5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but advance registration is required. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

Chamber 201

At Chamber 201 you will learn how to grow, promote and expand your network through the maximization of your chamber member benefits and social media platforms. Gallatin Chamber Office, 118 West Main, Street. 10-11 a.m. RSVP required. Fee: Free. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

In each meeting, we will enjoy a combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give us valuable insight into a facet of our business. As we grow together, so will our connections and ability to do great things in Clarksville. Event location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Information and registration

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

Nashville Business Breakfast

Speaker: Gov. Bill Haslam. Allen Arena, Lipscomb University, One University Drive, Nashville. 6:45-8:30 a.m. Fee: $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Free parking. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays May through November. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. 5:30-8 p.m. Cumberland Park, 592 1st Street. Information

Additional 2018 Dates:

November 11

TUESDAY, OCT. 23

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Swaney Swifts, 118 North Water Ave. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000