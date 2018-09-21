Vanderbilt, East TN network form statewide health care alliance

VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

The University Health Network, a clinically integrated network and accountable care organization based in Knoxville that includes The University of Tennessee Medical Center and University Physicians’ Association, as well as partnerships across East Tennessee, is affiliating with the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network. The new relationship with UHN creates a statewide network that can improve the quality and reduce the cost of health care across Tennessee.

The agreement creates a relationship between UHN, which is has of 87 practices and 1,000-plus providers, and VHAN’s 12 health systems, 60-plus hospitals, 350-plus practices and 5,000 providers, to advance innovation, transformation and value in health care. Through this connection, all providers participating in UHN, including UTMC, are in-network for people across Tennessee who are covered by select insurance plans working with VHAN.

Founded in 2012, VHAN is a collaborative alliance of physicians, health systems, and employers driving a new level of clinical innovation and teamwork to enhance patient care, contain costs, and improve the health of communities in Tennessee and surrounding states. As a provider-led organization, VHAN also creates innovative solutions that improve the quality and value of healthcare across the Southeast through value-based agreements on behalf of more than 300,000 people.

“This agreement brings together two of the leading organizations in the healthcare industry, joining forces to leverage our individual expertise, to result in a more efficient and higher quality healthcare delivery system for our collective patients,” said Joe Landsman, President and CEO of The University of Tennessee Medical Center and a board member for UHN. “Through this effort, we’ll be able to address the chronic illnesses that plague so many throughout Tennessee, while also reducing cost from the healthcare system.”

“The University Health Network’s agreement with VHAN will profoundly increase our collective ability to achieve the ambitious population health goals that both of our organizations share,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, M.D., Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Chairman of the Board for VHAN. “In order to combat widespread public health issues like obesity and diabetes, we need to be a true statewide network, and UHN’s participation makes that vision a reality. We look forward to harnessing our complementary strengths to make healthcare more effective and affordable for millions of Tennesseans.”

Both organizations recognize that progressive health systems must seek out new ways to improve the quality, value and experience of healthcare services for patients across Tennessee.

“When like-minded organizations like UHN and VHAN work together to solve large-scale population health problems, communities across the Southeast can benefit tremendously,” said David R. Posch, M.S., Executive Vice President of Population Health for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Executive Director of VHAN.

With UHN’s participation, VHAN now offers access to high-quality healthcare for employers and families across Tennessee and surrounding states, including the Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville metro areas, as well as numerous rural communities.

“The collaboration between UHN and VHAN will allow for significant information sharing between physicians for the benefit of our patients,” said Amy Barger Stevens, M.D., board chair of University Health Network and a primary care physician at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “Together, we’re creating a new patient-centric care delivery system that spans the entire episode of care and helps patients navigate their way through their entire healthcare journey with optimal outcomes.”

Physician leaders from both organizations are collaborating on strategies for quality and value improvement in multiple clinical and operational areas.

University Health Network is a regional partnership of physicians and other healthcare providers focused on transforming the healthcare delivery system to improve health outcomes for those in East Tennessee and throughout the state of Tennessee, as well as to enhance the patient experience and provide value to the community through cost effective, high quality healthcare.

UHN, a physician-led and patient-centric clinically integrated network and accountable care organization, includes The University of Tennessee Medical Center, University Physicians’ Association, and various partnerships and joint ventures with healthcare providers throughout East Tennessee.

The Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network is a collaborative partnership of physicians, health systems, and employers driving a new level of clinical innovation and teamwork to enhance patient care, contain costs and improve the health of communities in Tennessee and surrounding states.

The network is the region’s largest physician-led alliance of healthcare professionals. With the addition of UHN, VHAN now includes more than 6,100 clinicians, 67 hospitals, 13 health systems and hundreds of physician practices and clinics. Participating health systems include:

•Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

•Saint Thomas Midtown and Saint Thomas Rutherford

•Williamson Medical Center

•Baptist Memorial Healthcare

•Cookeville Regional Medical Center

•Erlanger Health System

•Jennie Stuart Health

•LifePoint Health

•Maury Regional Medical Center

•Mountain States Health Alliance (ISHN)

•NorthCrest Health

•University of Tennessee Medical Center

•West Tennessee Healthcare

Source: Vanderbilt University Medical Center