VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

Titans add QB Austin Davis with injuries to Mariota, Gabbert

Updated 4:09PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added a quarterback with Marcus Mariota dealing with an injured elbow and backup Blaine Gabbert in the concussion protocol.

The Titans made a flurry of moves Tuesday agreeing to terms with veteran quarterback Austin Davis. They also placed offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile on injured reserve to create a roster spot after he started the last two games.

Davis joins his sixth NFL team after starting his career with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012 as a rookie free agent out of Southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Davis also has been with Miami, Cleveland, Denver and Seattle, and he has started 10 of his 16 career games. He appeared in three games last season with Seattle without throwing a single pass.

The Titans (2-1) also released quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Deon Simon from the practice squad, while adding wide receiver and returner Kalif Raymond and guard Ian Silberman.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

