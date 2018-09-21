Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

Automaker BMW issues profit warning on trade, pricing

Updated 10:31AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German luxury automaker BMW says its profits and sales will fall short of its forecasts this year because of fears over international trade conflicts and as new emissions tests affect the pricing of cars.

The Munich-based company said Tuesday that sales revenue in its automotive division would fall slightly compared with last year instead of increase, while earnings before tax would be moderately below last year's figure instead of roughly in line.

A key earnings metric — operating profit margin — would fall short. BMW predicts 7 percent, below its target range of 8-10 percent.

The company said that new, tougher emissions tests in Europe have led to market and sales distortions, even though BMW has managed to implement the new standard ahead of time.

BMW shares dropped 6 percent.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0