Former Virginia gov to visit Tennessee to campaign for Dean

Friday, September 21, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is swinging by Tennessee to help campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean.

An event invitation says McAuliffe will be in Nashville on Tuesday to phone bank for Dean. The public is encouraged to join him. The event is co-hosted by the Davidson County Democrats and Davidson County Young Democrats.

McAuliffe will also attend a roundtable with Dean to discuss Medicaid expansion earlier that day.

McAuliffe is a former Democratic National Committee chairman and has been named by some operatives as a possible 2020 presidential candidate.

Dean is the former Nashville mayor. He faces Republican opponent Bill Lee, chairman of a Franklin mechanical contracting, facilities and home services company. They are competing to succeed Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, who is hitting term limits.