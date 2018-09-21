Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

Finch endorses Blackburn in Tennessee Senate bid

NASHVILLE (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's former GOP opponent for Senate has endorsed her, a change from February when he left the race and urged Republican Sen. Bob Corker to reconsider retiring from the seat that Blackburn is seeking.

In a Blackburn campaign news release Monday, ex-U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher called Blackburn a strong leader for Tennesseans and cited the need to do everything to maintain the Republican Senate majority, currently at 51-49. Blackburn is locked in a tight race with Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

When Fincher left the Senate race, he called for Corker to run again, saying the "party must get behind a candidate that can win in November" and stop Bredesen.

Blackburn said Monday she's grateful for Fincher's support, calling him a "respected voice for West Tennessee."

