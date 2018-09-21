Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

Tennessee campuses competing in voter registration drive

Updated 7:01AM
MURFREESBORO (AP) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has launched a statewide competition for voter registration at college campuses.

Hargett visited Middle Tennessee State University last week as part of the drive to increase student voter registration before the Nov. 6 midterm election. He is scheduled to visit other campuses through the end of this month.

MTSU American Democracy Project chapter president Monica Haun said organizers hope the campus is the leader in voter registration.

Three winning schools will be chosen based on the number of students registered, social media presence and campus creativity in promoting the drive. The schools will include a four-year public college or university, a two-year community or junior college and a private college or university.

Students can register and give their school credit by visiting https://sos.tn.gov/elections/edu .

