US appeals court gives expelled lawmaker's lawsuit hope

VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A federal appeals court is reviving a lawsuit filed by an expelled Tennessee lawmaker seeking to recoup lost lifetime health care and pension benefits.

The Tennessean reports a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge wrote Thursday that former Rep. Jeremy Durham had standing to sue administrators. The judge says Durham had standing because his injury is fairly traceable to the administrators' conduct.

A U.S. District judge originally dismissed his lawsuit in December, saying the defendants weren't responsible for Durham's expulsion. The defendants include Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin, state Treasurer David Lillard and Director of Legislative Administration Connie Ridley.

A 2016 attorney general's report detailed allegations that the Republican engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.