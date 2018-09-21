Bass, Berry & Sims adds pair to Healthcare Group

VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

Shockley

Bass, Berry & Sims has added Gina R. Shockley and Marc A. Rigsby to its Healthcare Practice Group.

Shockley joins the firm as counsel focusing in the area of pharmaceutical supply chains. Rigsby joins as an associate in the health care group’s regulatory team.

Shockley has extensive experience in the pharmacy benefit manager and pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, Shockley served as vice president and associate general counsel, supply chain at Express Scripts, Inc., where she managed the legal support for the supply chain operations for the company across the United States, Canada and the European Union. Before her role at Express Scripts, Shockley was an attorney at Eli Lilly and Company, Inc. responsible for legal matters impacting the U.S. and global promotion of certain products.

Rigsby

Prior to graduating cum laude from Indiana University-Indianapolis School of Law, Shockley worked in pharmaceutical sales.

Rigsby focuses his practice on health care mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, including due diligence and advising clients on regulatory issues.

He was an associate at Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso, PLLC in Charleston, West Virginia.

He earned his law degree at Wake Forest University School of Law, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Wiseman, Ashworth Listed in Best Lawyers

Wiseman

Wiseman Ashworth Law Group founding members Thomas A. Wiseman III and Gail Vaughn Ashworth have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2019.

Ashworth

Wiseman, founding member at the law firm, is listed in the practice areas of Medical Malpractice Law-Defendants and Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants. Additionally, Wiseman was named “Lawyer of the Year” in Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants in Nashville for 2019. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 1999. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the Tennessee and Nashville Bar Foundations.

Ashworth, also founding member, is listed for her work in Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants. She has been listed in Best Lawyers since 1995. She is past president of the Nashville and Tennessee Bar Associations and serves as president of the Nashville Bar Foundation.

Mayor names education advisor, digital director

Dammu

Mayor David Briley today has appointed educator and policy analyst Indira Dammu to advisor to the mayor for education policy, and digital content strategist Sam Warlick to digital director.

Dammu will advise and collaborate with the mayor and key stakeholders to help ensure the mayor’s priorities related to public education, high-quality Pre-K, early literacy and post-secondary readiness.

Immediately prior to this appointment, Dammu served as senior policy and research analyst at SCORE, the State Collaborative on Reforming Education. Before this, she was a policy analyst for North Carolina New Schools, a ninth-grade college readiness teacher for a New Haven, Connecticut, high school, and a middle-grades math teacher in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She is a founding board member of the Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance, a member of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce’s Education Report Card Committee, and a member of the Tennessee Educational Equity Coalition.

Warlick

Warlick joins the Mayor’s Office communications team from a post with National League of Cities in Washington, D.C., where he served as a senior content strategist. Prior to that, Warlick was a messaging and development manager for Congress for New Urbanism and a communications associate for Smart Growth America, both in D.C. Originally from Nashville, his career began as a program and communications coordinator for Cumberland Region Tomorrow.

In this role, he will work as part of the communications team to help implement digital strategies to support the work of the Mayor’s Office and Metro Government.

Insequence hires Mitchell as president, COO

Mitchell

Insequence, a leading provider of software solutions for manufacturers, has named Tom Mitchell president and chief operating officer.

Mitchell brings more than 30 years of business expansion and development experience to Insequence, which is focused on enhancing customer operational delivery and expanding its international footprint.

Mitchell’s background includes leading strategy, marketing and operations for high-growth health care and technology firms globally. He also serves as managing partner of Stratipoint Advisory, a company he created to drive high-valued go-to-market strategy into organizations based on research, strategic planning and execution.

Additionally, he is active in the community as a member of the TN HIMSS Board of Directors, is Chair of the Williamson County Better Business Bureau Advisory Board)/Middle Tennessee BBB Board member, serves on the Middle Tennessee State University Engineering Technology Advisory Board and on the Steering Committee of The Compassionate Friends Nashville Chapter.

Buffkin / Baker hires Walters for higher ed., sports

Walters

Buffkin / Baker, a national retained search firm, has hired Daniel Walters as associate partner in the firm’s higher education and sports practice. Walters previously served as associate head of men’s golf coach at Wake Forest University, where he managed recruiting, daily operations and team development efforts.

During his nine years at Wake Forest, Walters recruited top talent from around the world and helped develop a number of tremendous players, including multiple top 10 nationally-ranked amateurs.

Prior to his tenure at Wake Forest, Walters played professionally in the NGA Hooters Tour and the North American Professional Golf Tour, as well as acting as the assistant men’s golf coach at Rollins College.

Nashville Film Festival appoints executive director

Padgitt

The Nashville Film Festival’s board of directors has appointed global marketing executive Jason Padgitt as its new executive director.

Padgitt joins the Nashville Film Festival following more than 20 years of leadership in the music and entertainment industries with deep experience in high-profile branding, consumer marketing, digital marketing and communications. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president of global marketing and communications for Nashville-based Gibson Brands. Previously, he served as the senior vice president of marketing and communications at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and as a leading marketing and PR executive with Los Angeles-based agency, Rogers & Cowan.

Padgitt will lead the Nashville Film Festival in growing its brand equity, strengthening its global cultural impact and building engaging year-round programing and world-class experiences for the creative community, membership, audiences and supporting sponsors.

LOGICFORCE hires development manager

Coats

LOGICFORCE, a Nashville-based legal IT consultancy, has hired Thom Coats as business development manager. In this role, he will be responsible for expanding the firm’s business across Tennessee.

Coats has nearly 30 years of experience delivering technology solutions. Most recently, he was vice president of business development at Pilgrim Consulting, a Nashville-based software development company. Previously, he was the vice president of sales at JourneyTEAM, a software consulting company specializing in Microsoft Dynamics and SharePoint solutions.

Coats is an author, speaker and founder of UnStuck Business Academy, a conference for small business owners primarily focused on business growth, and C-SUITE, a networking organization for business executives. Coats earned his BBA from Mississippi State University and his MBA from Western Governors University.

Crosslin promotes 10 to leadership posts

Crosslin, which includes Crosslin Certified Public Accountants, Crosslin Technologies, and Crosslin Healthcare, has promoted several team members within the company’s audit and tax departments. They include: