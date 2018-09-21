VOL. 42 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 21, 2018

Nashville Brew Festival. The event will feature more than 50 breweries, including many from Nashville, as well as food trucks, music, lawn games and more. Both general admission ($40) and VIP ($60) will include unlimited beer, with VIP attendees having early admission and access to specialty beer poured during the first hour. Food will be sold separately. 7-11 p.m. First Tennessee Park, 401, Jackson Street. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

Williamson, Inc. Business Networking Breakfast

An event for Chamber members only. New members to introduce themselves in front of a group and have the opportunity to mix and mingle with a diverse group of Chamber members. This is a monthly meeting on the third Friday of every month. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Emblem Apartments, 427 Nichol Lane, Franklin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Women Veterans Wellness Event

Recognizing women as the fastest-growing group within the veteran population, the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is hosting its second annual Women Veterans Wellness Event 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Murfreesboro Army National Guard Post, 2350 Armory Dr. This year TVHS will focus on its new Whole Health approach to care. This event is free and open to all veterans and their families, regardless of VA enrollment status. There will be plenty of food and entertainment for all. Information: 615 225-5585, 615 289-6791.

SEPT. 22-23

Nashville Chalk Fest

A street-painting festival featuring professional artists, hobbyists and art enthusiasts. Centennial Park, Nashville. Food trucks, live music, kid events. Family friendly. Sat.: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center Department of Hearing and Speech Sciences. Information

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

Salon@615 Special Edition with Sally Field

Tennessee Performing Arts Center. 6:15 p.m. Tickets: $38.50, includes a signed copy of the book. Information. Additional Salon@15 events:

Deborah Harkness, Sept. 26, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

Markus Zusak, Oct. 15, 6:15 p.m., Hume-Fogg, $29.50 one ticket, one book; $37.50 two tickets, one book

Nathaniel Philbrick, Oct. 22, 6:15 p.m., Main Library, Free

Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oct.28, 4 p.m. Montgomery Bell Academy, $34.50 one ticket, one book; $43.50 two tickets, one book

Pete Souza, Oct. 29, 6:15 p.m. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, $39.50 includes a signed copy of the book

Barbara Kingsolver, Nov. 2, 6:15 p.m., Montgomery Bell Academy, Free

Kate DiCamillo, Nov. 3, 615 p.m., Main Library, Free

Special Edition with Damien Echols, in conversation with Sturgill Simpson, Nov. 8, 6:15, Unity of Nashville, 5125 Franklin Pike, 37220, $28.50 one ticket, one book, $34.50 two tickets, one book.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

REIN Investments Meeting

Intermediate to Advanced Multi-Family Investment Strategies Focus Group. Topics will include deal-sharing, property management and more. Energy Lighting Services, 260 West Main Street, Suite 125, Hendersonville. Park in front and follow signs to lower level. 9-11 a.m. Seating is limited to 45 people. Registration required. Information: Information

Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Keynote speaker: Jeffrey Dean, head of Jeffrey Dean Ministries. Inman Conference Center at Belmont University, 1515 Wedgewood Avenue. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

State of the Schools Business Luncheon

Hear from Franklin Special School District Director David Snowden and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney about their strategic plans, as well as funding, zoning and budget plans for the school year. Franklin Marriot Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business partner-$40, Guests-$60. Registration required. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network, build relationships and break bread with fellow members of the Chamber on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. The restaurant location varies from week to week. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. O’Charley’s restaurant, 1009 Village Green Crossing. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Nashville Predators Annual Blood Drive

The Nashville Predators are teaming with the American Red Cross for the eighth annual blood drive. 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena. All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive a free commemorative Predators Missing Types T-shirt, a foam hockey puck and a $20 gift card to the Predators Pro Shop while supplies last. Additionally, presenting donors will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email several days after their donation. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon. Information

Business After Hours with the Nashville Chamber

An opportunity to network with fellow business leaders as you enjoy bites from your favorite Nashville-area eateries. Come as an individual or purchase a display table to endorse your business. Table space is limited, so register early. The Bedford Event Venue, 4319 Sidco Drive, Nashville. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Chamber member $25, Future member $50, Chamber member display table $250, includes admission for four and 6-foot table. Registration required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Business-After-Hours-2229/details

Davidson County Democratic Party monthly meeting

Meeting held at DCDP headquarters, 1900 Church Street, Suite 202. 6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

Annual Farmhand Dinner at the Nashville Farmers’ Market

An event to celebrate the labor and dedication of our farmers and small business community featuring a host of local chef’s. The menu is sourced directly from market farmers. 6-9 p.m. Farmers Market, Rosa Parks Blvd. Fee: $100-$2,000. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North every Thursday. The trucks serve lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

REIN Clarksville Focus Group

A combination of networking, deal pitching and hearing from a knowledgeable speaker who can give valuable insight. As we grow together, so will our connections and ability to do great things in Clarksville. Event location: The Leaf Chronicle Building, 200 Commerce St. 6:30-8 p.m. Information and registration

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

Neighborhood Health Breakfast

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, is the keynote speaker for this annual event. Mayor David Briley is listed as special guest. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Janet Ayers Academic Center, Belmont University, 1805 15th Avenue South, Nashville. Registration

Business Studio: Happy Hour with Hip Hues

Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community quarterly for a casual happy hour. Come meet other local small business leaders and hang out in Hip Hues’ HQ over beer and light bites. Be among the first to arrive to print your own T-shirt. 4-6 p.m. Hip Hues, 1201 4th Ave. South. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

Topic: Spotlight on Spring Hill with guest panel, Mayor Rick Graham and City Administrator Victor Lay. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

These Friday night parties, held at the Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Event held monthly through October on the Friday night closest to full moon. 7-11 p.m. Fee: adult $20 advance, $25 day of, youth (7-17) $7 advance, Fee: $10 day of, Children under 6 free. Season passes $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

An Evening in Old Hollywood

FiftyForward J.L. Turner Center goes “old school” Hollywood glam for this fundraising event. Arrive in style on the red carpet, enjoy a catered dinner, silent auction, live music from the 1940s and, of course, dancing at its sister center, FiftyForward Martin Center, 906 Heritage Way, Brentwood. 6-9 p.m. Tickets: $75 per person, $50 for FiftyForward members. Information, 615 622-3040

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

The Upsides of a Downturn: Strategies for Thriving in a Changing Market

When you understand the real estate market, it is a lot easier to start or build a business renting or flipping real estate to make money. 9 - noon. Limited seating.Free and open to the public, but registration required. Location of event will be given after registration. Information

SEPT. 29-30

Harvest Fest at Fontanel

This event will feature live music, a farmer’s market with pumpkins and gourds, a wide array of local vendors and food and beverage trucks. Pet friendly. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Front entrance of Fontanel. 4125 Whites Creek Pike. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 1

REIN Rutherford County Focus Group

Meets the first Monday of each month to discuss topics of general interest to real estate investors. Speaker Tony Woodall will discuss structuring the deal. 6:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Real Estate Office, 450 St Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

REIN Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group

Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:30 p.m. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: members, free. Nonmembers $50. Information, registration

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information