The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Anita Hill says FBI investigation needed

Updated 7:07AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anita Hill says the Senate Judiciary Committee could be holding a "sham" hearing next week without an FBI investigation of a woman's sexual-assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh strongly denies the allegation and has suggested California college professor Christine Blasey Ford's account could be a case of mistaken identity.

But Hill told ABC she supports Ford's demand for an FBI investigation before a hearing Senate Republicans have set for Monday. Hill questions whether the Senate hearing "is going to be anything more than just a sham proceeding."

Hill's allegation Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her — and the committee's handling of his confirmation hearings — haunts Washington as a key event that alienated many women. Thomas denied Hill's account and was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

