Nashville Public Library to build women's voting rights exhibit

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Board members for the Nashville Public Library have signed off on a plan to build a new exhibit dedicated to the role Nashville served in securing women the right to vote.

According to the board on Tuesday, the permanent self-guided exhibit will feature books, stories, documents and other records outlining Nashville's role in ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

A small group called Votes for Women organized support and raised funds for the project. The exhibit is scheduled to be available to the public in 2020. It follows the library's addition of the Civil Rights Room — a project highlighting Nashville's involvement in racial desegregation.

Shawn Bakker, president for the Nashville Public Library Foundation, says she hopes the new exhibit will help engage the community.