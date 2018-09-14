Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Haslam: Tennessee median household income up by 5.8 percent in 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam's office says the median household income in Tennessee grew by 5.8 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.

A Tuesday news release by Haslam says this was the fastest growth in the Southeast and fifth fastest in the country. It says new data from the U.S. Census Bureau reports the 2017 median household income in Tennessee was about $51,000.

The data says the Chattanooga metro area grew by 8 percent in 2017 to about $50,000 and the Memphis region grew by 2.4 percent to nearly $51,000.

