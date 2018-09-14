Titans bring back Durden, promote running back to roster

VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have brought back cornerback Kenneth Durden and promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins to the roster from the practice squad.

The Titans waived linebacker Aaron Wallace on Tuesday to create a roster spot.

They also signed a trio to the practice squad and removed tight end Jerome Cunningham from the practice squad. The practice squad additions include defensive lineman Darius Kilgo who has spent time with Denver, New England, Jacksonville and Houston since the Broncos drafted him in the sixth round in 2015. They also brought back tight end Anthony Firsker and wide receiver Cameron Batson a day after they were released from the roster.

