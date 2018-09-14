Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Polish leader proposes US base called Fort Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of Poland is telling President Donald Trump that he'd like the U.S. to create a permanent American base in Poland that would be named Fort Trump.

Trump says that he's considering the idea and that Poland has offered more than $2 billion to the U.S. to pay for such an effort.

The comments came at a joint White House press conference by the leaders Tuesday.

Trump says they agreed to bolster defense, energy and commercial ties. And he says the alliance between the two countries has "never been stronger."

Poland has been pressing for the 3,000 U.S. troops now deployed in Poland on a rotating basis to be upgraded to a larger, permanent presence as it faces Russia's increased military activity in the region.

