Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Titans sign receiver Nick Williams, waive 2 players

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Nick Williams and have waived receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Anthony Firkser.

Williams was with the Titans through the offseason and training camp. He has 22 games of NFL experience with 28 catches for 263 yards.

His most productive season came in 2015, when he caught 17 passes for 159 yards with two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons. He played two games in 2016 and one in 2017 for the Falcons.

Williams played five games with the Washington Redskins in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut.

He caught 43 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns at UConn. He also averaged 25.9 yards per kickoff return and 9 yards per punt return during his college career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0